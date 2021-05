Morgan Stanley has come up with some changes to its focus list. Ridham Desai of Morgan Stanley continues to be advocating domestic cyclicals and midcaps and smallcaps.

Today, the brokerage house has put out a note making some changes to its focus list. In terms of additions, DMart, Shriram Transport, Havells, Axis Bank and IndiGo are the five stocks, which are added to the list.

Just Dial, Britannia Industries, IndusInd Bank, BEL and M&M Financial Services Ltd (MMFSL) are the five stocks, which the firm has removed from the list.