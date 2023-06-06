Index returns for the next 10 years will be 11-12%: Morgan Stanley's Ridham Desai

'The market is not yet at an all-time high, but the level that we are trying to cross is the one that we achieved in October 2021. So effectively, we have done nothing for the past 18 or 19 months. And meanwhile, earnings have only grown. I think we are ending F23 with about a 16-18 percent growth rate,' Desai told CNBC TV18 in an exclusive conversation.

The nominal index returns are expected to moderate over the next 10-15 years. It will likely be 10-11 percent or 12 percent in sync with the lower inflation rate India should experience, or lower interest rates, said Ridham Desai, Managing Director at Morgan Stanley India, in an exclusive conversation with CNBC-TV18 on Tuesday, June 6.

The equity risk premium, which is the gap between the equity return and the risk-free rate, will be more or less the same. "However, the nominal returns will be lower than what we've seen over the past 20 or 30 years," Desai said.

Equity returns have been outstanding, with the BSE 200 offering 16 percent/13 percent annualised returns in local currency/USD, over twice the 7 percent offered by the MSCI EM index.

"Around 16 percent has to be seen in the context of what inflation India had in that period and what interest rates India had. I think (in) the next 10 years, both of them will be lower. And therefore, the returns from the stock market will also likely be lower than the compounding we have seen over the last 20-30 or even 40 years because that number of 16 percent goes back even 30 years or 35 years," Morgan Stanley India's MD said.

In fact, as per Desai, the Sensex data goes back to 1980. "And we will probably have a similar number for a 40-year period, which is that the Sensex is compounded at around 16 percent or so. So, I would imagine that this number will moderate into the next 10-15 years, it will be more like 10-11 percent or 12 percent and that will be in sync with the lower inflation rate India should experience or lower interest rates," he added.

'Market not yet at all-time high'

Speaking about the current market scenario, he said: "The market is not yet at an all-time high, but the level that we are trying to cross is the one that we achieved in October 2021. So effectively, we have done nothing for the past 18 or 19 months. And in the meantime, it's not like earnings have degrown, earnings have only grown. I think we are ending F23 with about a 16-18 percent growth rate. So yes, in October 2021, the market had probably gotten a little ahead of itself and needed to go through this long consolidation period that we have seen."

Indian equities attractive despite rich relative valuations

Desai also said India is rising in the world order with significant positive macro and market implications. The domestic equities continue to be attractive despite rich relative valuations, backed by strong earnings growth prospects and a swelling bid from both domestic and foreign investors, according to global investment bank Morgan Stanley.

“The concomitant profit book, lower return correlation of equities with oil and US growth/Fed cycles and a lower beta to EM (emerging market) set India up for strong equity markets, albeit relative valuations remain rich,” he said in a report.

Sensex at 68,500 by Dec-end

The global investment bank has set a Sensex target of 68,500 by December this year, assuming there is no major surge in commodity prices, no recession in the US economy and supportive government policy back home. The target suggests 5,707 points, or 9 percent further upside over the Sensex's closing value of 62,792.88 on Tuesday.

Currently, the Sensex is trading at 20.5 times its trailing 12-month EPS, which is at slight premium to a 25-year average of 20 times. This premium, Morgan Stanley said, reflects greater confidence in India's medium-term growth.

In a new report, Morgan Stanley said the Sensex and the Nifty reported in line revenue growth of 14 percent and 12 percent year-on-year, respectively. Net profit growth for the Sensex and the Nifty came in at 21 percent and 18 percent, beating analysts' expectations by 10 percentage points and 4 percentage points, respectively.