Index returns for the next 10 years will be about 11-12%: Morgan Stanley's Ridham Desai

By Meghna Sen

"The market is not yet at an all-time high, but the level that we are trying to cross is the one that we achieved in October 2021. So effectively, we have done nothing for the past 18 or 19 months. And in the meanwhile, it's not like earnings have degrown, earnings have only grown. I think we are ending F23 with about a 16-18 percent growth rate. So yes, in October 2021, the market had probably gotten a little ahead of itself and needed to go through this long consolidation period that we have seen," Desai said

The nominal index returns are expected to moderate over the next 10-15 years. It will likely be 10-11 percent or 12 percent in sync with the lower inflation rate India should experience or lower interest rates, said Ridham Desai, managing director at Morgan Stanley India, in an exclusive conversation with CNBC-TV18 on Tuesday. Live Tv Loading...

The equity risk premium, which is the gap between the equity return and the risk-free rate, will be more or less the same. "However, the nominal returns will be lower than what we've seen over the past 20 or 30 years," Desai said. Equity returns have been outstanding with the BSE 200 offering 16 percent/13 percent annualised returns in local currency/USD, over twice the 7 percent offered by the MSCI EM index.