Here are the five key themes for 2023 that Morgan Stanley highlights for Indian Banks

Morgan Stanley expects deposit growth to improve materially over the next 12 months owing to higher interest rates.
Among the biggest beneficiaries would be banks with access to retail deposits as they would be able to generate higher/profitable revenue growth in the current cycle. In terms of specific names, Morgan Stanley says that private lenders like ICICI Bank and Axis Bank will gain strong traction as the second leg of re-rating plays out for Indian banks.
Among state-owned banks, the investment bank believes Bank of India and Bank of Baroda have the best relative risk reward. Notably, Morgan Stanley is overweight on both BoB and BoI with target prices of Rs 220 (raised from Rs 195 earlier) and Rs 125 (raised from Rs 95), respectively.
Yet, highlighting the risks, Morgan Stanley says that a weaker-than-expected external demand, or a slower-than-expected deposit growth, or higher-than-expected competitive intensity among banks can weigh on the positive sentiment around the banking sector.