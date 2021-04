Morgan Stanley has given ‘overweight’ rating for telecommunications services company Bharti Airtel, stating that the investment in its Africa mobile money arm was a value-unlocking step. The brokerage has a price target of Rs 760 for the stock.

The Morgan Stanley note adds that the uptick in sum-of-the-parts valuation (SOTP) of Bharti may not be material, given the mobile money arm’s low earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortization (EBITDA) contribution.

In February, Airtel Africa, an arm of Bharti Airtel, was looking at selling a minority stake in its mobile money business to raise cash and sell off some assets. On Thursday (March 18), Airtel Africa said that The Rise Fund, the global impact investing platform of investment firm TPG, would invest $200 million in its mobile money business — Airtel Mobile Commerce BV (AMC BV). Airtel Africa also stated that it would explore the potential listing of mobile money business within four years. The investment will see AMC BV — the holding company for several of Airtel Africa’s mobile money operations across 14 African countries — valued at $2.65 billion.