Morgan Stanley expects India's weightage in MSCI Emerging Market index to rise 70 bps

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman, on December 13, confirmed the implementation of the budget announcement of increasing the statutory FPI limit in a company from 24 percent to sectoral foreign investment limit effective April 1, 2020. This, according to global brokerage Morgan Stanley, sets the stage for an increase in India's weightage in the MSCI Emerging Market index.

Using the current list of constituents, the brokerage expects MSCI India's weight to rise by about 70 basis points in the semi-annual index review of May 2020, implying passive flows of $2.5 billion. One basis point is a hundredth of a percentage point.

READ MORE: How changes in MSCI index impact Indian stocks

As per the notification, the companies have until March 31, 2020, to reduce the FPI limit via approval of the Board of Directors and a special resolution passed by shareholders. Such companies will retain the option to increase the FPI limit to a maximum of the foreign sector limit at a later date.

However, once the FPI limit increases, it cannot be reduced. Thus, unless companies pass the board and shareholder resolutions, all companies in India will irreversibly have their FPI limit at the sector limit after March 31, 2020.

"The announcements, in our view, have far-reaching effects on India's free float, its weight in the MSCI indices, foreign flows, and supply of equity. India's free-float market cap rank has been lower compared to its market cap and GDP rank because of high promoter holdings and low foreign investment limits. This has constrained active and passive allocation to India from abroad," the brokerage noted in its report.

READ MORE: Here’s how Indian stocks will be impacted by MSCI Global Standard Index rejig

As per the brokerage, stocks that are likely to show the most weight increase given the subsuming of foreign limits include L&T, Bajaj Finserv, Asian Paints, Bajaj Finance, Britannia Industries, Tata Steel, Nestle India, Bharti Infratel, JSW Steel, Shree Cement, Divi's Labs, Bajaj Auto, Titan, Tech Mahindra, and Cipla.

Public sector stocks in the MSCI India index that could see an increase in weight include NTPC, PowerGrid, HPCL, Petronet LNG, ConCor, and REC.

The brokerage also lists large-cap stocks in the BSE 200 index that could be included from the subsuming of the foreign limits. These are Kotak Bank, Bajaj Holdings, United Breweries, PFC, Biocon, Indraprastha Gas, ACC, and MRF.

(Source: Morgan Stanley Report)