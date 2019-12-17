#CABQuiz#Inflation#Market
Morgan Stanley expects India's weightage in MSCI Emerging Market index to rise 70 bps

Updated : December 17, 2019 11:22 AM IST

As per the brokerage, stocks that are likely to show the most weight increase given the subsuming of foreign limits include L&T, Bajaj Finserv, Asian Paints and Bajaj Finance.
Public sector stocks in the MSCI India index that could see an increase in weight include NTPC, PowerGrid, HPCL, Petronet LNG, ConCor, and REC.
Morgan Stanley expects India's weightage in MSCI Emerging Market index to rise 70 bps
