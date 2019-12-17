Morgan Stanley expects India's weightage in MSCI Emerging Market index to rise 70 bps
Updated : December 17, 2019 11:22 AM IST
As per the brokerage, stocks that are likely to show the most weight increase given the subsuming of foreign limits include L&T, Bajaj Finserv, Asian Paints and Bajaj Finance.
Public sector stocks in the MSCI India index that could see an increase in weight include NTPC, PowerGrid, HPCL, Petronet LNG, ConCor, and REC.
