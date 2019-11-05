Economy

More than half of Nifty50 companies saw declining foreign investment in September quarter, says report

Updated : November 05, 2019 01:27 PM IST

More than half of the Nifty50 companies saw a decline in foreign ownership after share of foreign portfolio investors fell from 25.9 percent to 25.6 percent in the September quarter.

Yes Bank and Tata Motors recorded the highest rate of decline followed by ICICI Bank, HDFC, and Gail India.