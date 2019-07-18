More individual investors bought Yes Bank in Q1 even as MFs, FPIs sold stock. Here's why
Updated : July 18, 2019 11:33 AM IST
According to the shareholding data on BSE, shareholders with capital up to 2 lakhs have increased from 7.39 lakh in Q4FY19 to 11 lakh in Q1FY20.
The Q1 shareholding data showed stake of mutual funds declined to 6.59 percent from 9.54 percent at the end of the March quarter, 2019.
Similarly, FPI holding dropped to 33.69 percent from 40.33 percent.
