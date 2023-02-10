Moody's cuts outlook on 4 Adani Group entities to negative — maintains stable outlook on 4 others

The development comes in the wake of US-based short seller Hindenburg Research’s allegations against the Adani Group.

Moody’s Investors Service on Friday downgraded its rating outlook on four Adani Group entities to 'negative' from 'stable'. On four other firms, it maintained stable outlook. The development comes in the wake of US-based short seller Hindenburg Research’s allegations against the Adani Group.

The credit rating company affirmed Adani Green Energy rating at Ba3 and changed outlook from stable to negative. It affirmed Adani Green Energy restricted Group-1 rating at Ba2 and changed outlook from stable to negative.

The change in the outlook for AGEL to negative considers the company's large capital spending programme and dependence on sponsor support, potentially in the form of subordinated debt or shareholder loans, which will likely be less certain in the current environment, the rating agency said.

“The negative outlook also factors in the company's significant refinancing needs of around $2.7 billion in fiscal year ending March 2025 (fiscal 2025) and limited headroom in its credit metrics to manage any material increase in funding costs,” Moody's said.

Besides, the outlook on Adani Transmission Step-One and Adani Electricity Mumbai has also been downgraded to negative. For Adani Transmission, it affirmed step-one rating at Baa3. On the other hand, it affirmed Adani Electricity Mumbai rating at Baa3.

The affirmation of ATSOL's senior secured bond ratings refects the company's close credit linkage with its wholly-owned parent, Adani Transmission Limited (ATL), owing to the parental guarantee provided by ATL over the rated bonds and the event of default provisions linked to ATL's solvency. ATL's credit profile, in turn, reflects the predictable revenue from its diversified portfolio of quality regulated or contracted transmission and distribution assets, as well as the group's aggressive growth strategy and the incremental debt required to fund its capital spending, Moody's said.

ALSO READ | Sebi said to be probing if any anchor investors in the withdrawn Adani FPO are linked to the founder group

"The change in the outlook on ATSOL to negative considers the modest headroom in ATL's credit metrics relative to the minimum tolerance level under Moody's base case scenario, which limits the group's ability to withstand a material increase in funding cost or reduced funding access," it said.

For Adani Electricity Mumbai, the credit agency said that change in outlook reflects the potential reduction in funding access and reduced ability to manage any material increase in funding costs given the limited headroom in its credit metrics.

It maintained Adani Ports & SEZ rating at Baa3, while keeping the outlook stable. It said that it believes that the company can generate relatively steady cash flow over the next 12-18 months and can realign its capital spending plans in the event of a liquidity squeeze.

Moody's affirmed Adani International Container Terminal rating at Baa3.

ALSO READ | Adani Group shares fall amid institutional investors’ concern over Hindenburg report