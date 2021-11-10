Mutual Fund SIP collections hit an all-time high of Rs 10,518 crore in October

The average assets under management (AUMs) and the net AUMs for Indian mutual fund industry have risen to a record high levels at Rs 38.21 lakh crore, and Rs 37.33 lakh crores respectively as on October 31, 2021, according to data released today by AMFI.
Mutual Fund AAUMs in the Equity / Growth oriented schemes as also in Hybrid
oriented schemes have risen by almost one-third during April 2021 to October
2021 to Rs 13.12 lakh crores and Rs 4.76 lakh crores respectively as on
October 31, 2021, the release said.
"The Fund of Funds, Index Funds and ETFs too reported positive flows and
