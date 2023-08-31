Here's how the Sensex has fared in years of a deficient monsoon

3 Min Read
After the driest August on record, India is currently going through a deficient monsoon season. According to the Indian Met Department update on August 30, India's cumulative rainfall has stood at 628.7 mm, which is 9 percent below normal. The MET department will also be holding a press conference today at 4 PM to discuss the monsoon outlook for September.
This currently is the first deficient monsoon period after four years of normal or above normal rains.
But how do the markets fare when it comes to a deficient monsoon or a drought year? Years like 2002 and 2009 have been classified as drought years, as the rainfall deficit was over 20 percent of the Long Period Average. However, the Sensex has done well in most of those years barring 2015, when it delivered negative returns.
The year of 2015 incidentally is the last year in which Indian equities have delivered negative returns on an annual basis. Since then, returns, even if in single-digits in some years, have been positive.
|Year
|Deficient Monsoon
|Sensex
|2002
|-21%
|3.50%
|2004
|-9%
|13.10%
|2009
|-21%
|81%
|2014
|-12%
|25.70%
|2015
|-14%
|-5%
|2018
|-9.40%
|6%
For the current year, where the monsoon is currently running a 9 percent deficit, the Sensex is up close to 6.5 percent.
The table highlighted above has years like 2004, 2009 and 2014, most of them had other reasons for the market to move higher.
While for 2004, it was a new government coming to power, and similar was the case in 2014 when Prime Minister Narendra Modi was elected for the first time. The 81 percent jump in 2009 also comes on the back of a steep correction that the markets witnessed in 2008 due to the Global Financial Crisis.
What Are The Experts Saying?
In an interaction with CNBC-TV18 on August 29, Skymet's GP Sharma said that the rainfall in September will be confined to the eastern parts of the country, and that the El Nino conditions will not only stay beyond the monsoon, but spill over into the winter season as well.
El Nino is a warming of Pacific waters which typically results in drier conditions over Asia and excessive rains in parts of North and South America.
Member of India's Monetary Policy Committee Jayanth R Varma said that the El Nino may have an impact on the Kharif Crops and that there will be concerns on the inflation front at least for the current and the next quarter.
"We are in full-blown El Nino weather in several parts of the world and it is going to intensify towards the end of the year," said Chris Hyde, a meteorologist at US-based Maxar Technologies, a climate data analytics platform.
In response, India, which accounts for 40 percent of global rice exports, has curbed shipments, lifting prices to 15-year highs.
The El Nino conditions have already affected many agrochemicals names, with many, including UPL cutting their full year guidance sharply.
"We are extremely disappointed in terms of the guidance cut that UPL has given and with el-nino conditions expected to now play out, my own sense is that the first half of the year will be an absolute washout. Second half recovery really depends on a lot of factors and therefore the stock trades below all pivot levels. So we would avoid the stock looking at the Q1 numbers,” Mayuresh Joshi of William O'Neil told CNBC-TV18 post UPL's results on July 31.
Check out our in-depth Market Coverage, Business News & get real-time Stock Market Updates on CNBC-TV18. Also, Watch our channels CNBC-TV18, CNBC Awaaz and CNBC Bajar Live on-the-go!
Recommended ArticlesView All
Stock Market LIVE Updates: Sensex, Nifty 50 trade with cuts, Maruti Suzuki back above Rs 10,000 per share
Aug 31, 2023 IST1 Min Read
BSE Buyback Update: Stock already trading 30% higher than buyback price. What now?
Aug 30, 2023 IST2 Min Read
Jindal Stainless shares hit 52-week high after Investec sees 15% upside
Aug 31, 2023 IST2 Min Read
MedPlus Health Share Price: Stock drops after 12.85% equity changes hands in a large deal
Aug 31, 2023 IST2 Min Read