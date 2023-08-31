Here's how the Sensex has fared in years of a deficient monsoon

After the driest August on record, India is currently going through a deficient monsoon season. According to the Indian Met Department update on August 30, India's cumulative rainfall has stood at 628.7 mm, which is 9 percent below normal. The MET department will also be holding a press conference today at 4 PM to discuss the monsoon outlook for September.

This currently is the first deficient monsoon period after four years of normal or above normal rains.

But how do the markets fare when it comes to a deficient monsoon or a drought year? Years like 2002 and 2009 have been classified as drought years, as the rainfall deficit was over 20 percent of the Long Period Average. However, the Sensex has done well in most of those years barring 2015, when it delivered negative returns.

The year of 2015 incidentally is the last year in which Indian equities have delivered negative returns on an annual basis. Since then, returns, even if in single-digits in some years, have been positive.

Year Deficient Monsoon Sensex 2002 -21% 3.50% 2004 -9% 13.10% 2009 -21% 81% 2014 -12% 25.70% 2015 -14% -5% 2018 -9.40% 6%

For the current year, where the monsoon is currently running a 9 percent deficit, the Sensex is up close to 6.5 percent.

The table highlighted above has years like 2004, 2009 and 2014, most of them had other reasons for the market to move higher.

While for 2004, it was a new government coming to power, and similar was the case in 2014 when Prime Minister Narendra Modi was elected for the first time. The 81 percent jump in 2009 also comes on the back of a steep correction that the markets witnessed in 2008 due to the Global Financial Crisis.

What Are The Experts Saying?

In an interaction with CNBC-TV18 on August 29, Skymet's GP Sharma said that the rainfall in September will be confined to the eastern parts of the country, and that the El Nino conditions will not only stay beyond the monsoon, but spill over into the winter season as well.

El Nino is a warming of Pacific waters which typically results in drier conditions over Asia and excessive rains in parts of North and South America.

Member of India's Monetary Policy Committee Jayanth R Varma said that the El Nino may have an impact on the Kharif Crops and that there will be concerns on the inflation front at least for the current and the next quarter.

The El Nino conditions have already affected many agrochemicals names, with many, including UPL cutting their full year guidance sharply.

"We are extremely disappointed in terms of the guidance cut that UPL has given and with el-nino conditions expected to now play out, my own sense is that the first half of the year will be an absolute washout. Second half recovery really depends on a lot of factors and therefore the stock trades below all pivot levels. So we would avoid the stock looking at the Q1 numbers,” Mayuresh Joshi of William O'Neil told CNBC-TV18 post UPL's results on July 31.