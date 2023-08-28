Mono Pharmacare IPO opens today: Should you subscribe to the issue?

The initial public offering (IPO) of Mono Pharmacare opened for subscription on Monday, August 28, and the issue will close on Wednesday. The pharmaceutical products distributor is offering its shares at a price band of Rs 26-28 apiece, and investors can bid for 4,000 shares in one lot and in multiples of 4,000 shares thereafter.

Retail investors can make an application for only 4,000 shares worth Rs 1.12 lakh at an upper price band as they are allowed to invest up to Rs 2 lakh in the issue.

Shares of Mono Pharmacare are commanding a premium of Rs 5 in the grey market. The grey market is an unofficial market wherein the IPO shares can be bought and sold till the listing.

The Ahmedabad-based company plans to raise Rs 14.84 crore via IPO , at the upper price band. The IPO is entirely a fresh equity issue of up to 53 lakh shares, aggregating to nearly Rs 15 crore. There's no offer for sale (OFS) component.

Promoters Panilam Lakhatariya, and Supal Lakhatariya hold 81.03 percent stake in the pharmacare company, and the rest is held by public shareholders.

The net proceeds from the issue will be used to meet working capital requirements and other general corporate purposes.

About 10 percent of the public offer has been reserved for qualified institutional buyers, 45 percent for non-institutional investors and the rest 45 percent has been set aside for retail investors.

Unistone Capital is acting as the lead manager to the issue, while Bigshare Services is the registrar.

The final allotment is expected to be made on September 4. The company's equity shares will be listed on the NSE SME platform, with September 7 as the tentative date.

For the period starting October 17, 2022, and ending March, Mono Pharmacare has reported revenues of Rs 33.08 crore and a net profit of Rs 94 lakh.

Mono Pharmacare is engaged in the business of marketing and distributing pharmaceutical products. It works with various contract manufacturers, who make pharmaceutical products based on compositions given by the company, and, subsequently, it sells those products under the brand "DLS Export".