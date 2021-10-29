Moneycontrol Pro: Shakti Pumps in focus, here’s why

Shakti Pumps corrected recently, it is trading at about 11 times its fiscal 23 estimated earnings. This is quite attractive in view of its dominant position in solar pump space and strong earnings visibility. If tendering for Kusum starts -- expected towards Q4FY22 -- it would be an added advantage for building scale, along with operating leverage.

Shakti Pumps corrected recently, it is trading at about 11 times its fiscal 23 estimated earnings. This is quite attractive considering its dominant position in the solar pumps space and strong earnings visibility.

In recent months, the government tendering for solar pumps under Kusum Yojana got delayed. Despite huge targets for setting up about four lakh solar pumps, the government has set up only about one lakh pumps where Shakti had close to 40- 45 percent market share. This delay was largely on account of COVID-19.

However, the scenario is improving and Shakti has a much bigger role to play considering it is operating at about 45 percent capacity utilisation.

In the interim period, without counting much from Kusum, the management has already guided close to Rs 1,500 crore revenue in the current fiscal, against Rs 930 crore revenue in fiscal 2021.

Overall, it is a good investment. If tendering for Kusum starts -- which is expected towards the fourth quarter of the current fiscal -- that would be an added advantage in terms of building scale, along with operating leverage, supporting overall strong earnings growth over the next two years.

Catch all live stock market action here.