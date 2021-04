Moneycontrol Pro Ideas For Profit: What’s working for SBI

There are many reasons to consider the State Bank of India (SBI) including its size and market share, adequate capitalisation, strong liquidity and lowest costs of funds. The big positive has been on the asset quality front.

Despite the worst ever economic crisis induced by the pandemic the bank's credit cost has been contained to below 2 percent in the first 9 months of FY21. Under provisioning, the gap has narrowed and the provision coverage ratio stood at around 88 percent as of December end.

The restructured book has been limited to below a percent of total advances.

Monetising the stake in the subsidiaries should help to meet high provisioning requirement if any.

