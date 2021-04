Man Industries (India) Ltd. is one of the leading manufacturers of SAW pipes with over three decades of experience. The company has a total installed capacity of 1 million metric tonnes per annum which 5 lakh tonne is for HSAW and 5 lakh tonne is for LSAW pipes.

The manufacturing capacities are strategically located in the state of Gujarat and Madhya Pradesh which are well connected by rail, roads and ports.

It has a total order book of around Rs 1,900 crore which has to be executed in FY22 across sectors domestically and globally. In March and April, it has received orders of more than Rs 1,250 crore in the domestic and export market in the oil and gas and water segment.

In the special segment 'Moneycontrol Pro Ideas For Profit', moneycontrol.com's Nandish Shah gets details on how the company is expected to perform going forward.

