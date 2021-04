Moneycontrol Pro Ideas For Profit: Positive on Tata Metaliks on the back of doubling of DI pipes business

Tata Metaliks is one of the leading producers of pig iron and ductile iron (DI) pipes. During the December 2020 quarter spread on pig iron was around Rs 8,000 on the back of low coking coke and iron ore inventories. While volumes for DI pipes were impacted due to slowdown in executable orders and limited release of funds for projects.

In March 2021 quarter, we expect spreads of Rs 12,000 per tonne for pig iron business on the back of higher realisation while dispatch of DI pipe is likely to be around Rs 60,000 tonne.

The current order book visibility for the next 14-16 months as compared to previous 8-10 months on the back of large order wins in the state of Madhya Pradesh.

In the special segment ‘Moneycontrol Pro Ideas For Profit’, moneycontrol.com’s Nandish U Shah gets more details on how the stock is expected to perform going forward.

