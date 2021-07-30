Moneycontrol Pro Ideas For Profit: Jubilant Foodworks’ aggressive expansion plans

Jubilant Foodworks posted better than expected Q1 results with the revenues growing by 130 percent year-on-year. If we compare it with the pre-COVID levels then the revenue recovery was 94 percent.

The company was able to maintain margins on a sequential basis despite the cost pressures. and has aggressive store expansion plans for Domino’s and aims to open 150-175 stores in the current fiscal.

Over the medium term the company aims to reach 3,000 stores as compared to 1,300 stores currently.

New businesses such as Hong's Kitchen as well as Ekdum Biryani which are Chinese and Indian cuisines will be ramped up.

Additionally the company aims to launch chicken offerings in India in agreement with Popeyes in the current fiscal and the business world be fast scaled up.

In the special segment of ‘Moneycontrol Pro Ideas For Profit’, moneycontrol.com’s Bharat Gianani gets more details on the company’s performance, going forward.

