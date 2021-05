Despite the net equity outflows in FY21 the long-term structural growth story of the mutual fund industry is very much intact. This makes it worthwhile to consider UTI AMC which improved its performance in FY21.

Its overall asset under management (AUM) increased by 21 percent year-on-year in FY21 which was higher than the industry growth.

While UTI AMC’s equity-oriented AUM is just around 28 percent of its total mutual fund AUM it is heartening to see that it improved its market share in equity assets in FY21.

Held by its widespread distribution channel the company garners around 23 percent of its asset from beyond the top 30 locations.

In the special segment ‘Moneycontrol Pro Ideas For Profit’, moneycontrol.com’s Neha Dave gets more details on the company’s performance.