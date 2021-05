The second wave of the pandemic has spelt bad news for luggage companies like Safari. However, despite the near-term challenges the company is optimistic for the year going ahead.

The fourth-quarter earnings report of Safari shows its revenues in the quarter is 93 percent of its year-ago period. The company sequentially improved its gross margin as well as its operating margin that touched double-digit showing that there is significant upside to margins once normalcy is restored.

However, the first quarter which is the biggest quarter for the company is likely to be a washout.

