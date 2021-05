Rupa & Company has a strong brand image with a legacy of more than 50 years. The company is expanding its product range especially in the women and the children segment as well as the fast-growing athleisure category.

The company is ramping up its distribution presence in the north and south India which will help to improve the overall market share.

The recent sharp increase in the yarn prices is unlikely to have a material impact on the company as it has taken several rounds of price hikes right from December to January.

The second wave of COVID-19 is unlikely to have a material impact as innerwear comes under the utility category.

