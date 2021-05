KEC International is a leading player in the power transmission space. It has corrected recently to around Rs 420, trading at about 13 times its FY23 estimated earnings which we believe is attractive in light of growth, strong balance sheet, and orders in hand.

During the March quarter, the company showed a strong recovery led by easing of restrictions and faster execution of many projects. Overall revenue grew at about 19 percent on a year-on-year basis while transmission & distribution (T&D) business continues to grow at slower space.

The other business such as railways, civil construction, and solar business accounting for almost 48 percent of total revenue posted a strong 66 percent year-on-year growth.

In the special segment ‘Moneycontrol Pro Ideas For Profit’, moneycontrol.com’s Jitendra Gupta gets more details on the company’s performance.