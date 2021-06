Emami’s portfolio includes brands like Navratna, Fair & Handsome, BoroPlus, Kesh King and Zandu. It has a wide distribution reach of nearly 4.5 million retail outlets, through 3,000 plus distributors. In a bid to further expand its distribution, Emami has identified 20,000 chemists to sell its range of healthcare & pain management products.

Its revenues in the domestic market grew by 8 percent in FY21 on the back of strong growth in healthcare and pain management. On the other hand, its international business grew by 12 percent.

The company has launched more than 40 new products during the year. Revenues from new launches remained at 4 percent of the total revenues.

Emami has started with project Khoj to expand its distribution reach through which it has identified three states.

To combat rising costs, it has hiked its prices on an average of 4 percent across portfolio. With that, Emami’s management guided for revenue growth of 20-22 percent in FY22.

