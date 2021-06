In Q4, H.G. Infra Engineering’s revenue and profitability grew by 40 percent and 63 percent on a sequential basis. It was driven by robust pick-up in the execution.

The second wave of COVID-19 is unlikely to have a material impact as the shortfall in Q1, on account of labour issues can be made up in the second half.

The NHAI road awarding activity is expected to remain strong with 4,000 KM of road expected to be awarded in FY22.

The company has guided for a strong order inflow of Rs 5,000-6,000 crore in FY22.

In the special segment ‘Moneycontrol Pro Ideas For Profit’, moneycontrol.com’s Bharat Gianani gets more details on the company’s performance, going forward.

Watch the video for more.