Moneycontrol Pro Ideas For Profit: Here’s why HDFC Bank is in focus

As per the pre-earnings release, HDFC Bank’s advances grew by 14 percent on a year-on-year basis as of June end. While the bank’s loan growth has moderated as compared to its historical performance, it is still much higher than the industry growth of 5.8 percent.

The bank’s slower growth can be attributed to its retail lending business, which has seen some moderation in the recent times.

While the bank has consciously pulled back from certain segments like vehicle financing and personal loans, it has been adversely impacted by the embargo placed by the regulators on its credit card business.

The softness in its retail lending business has been well compensated by other segments, such as wholesale lending and MSME lending.

On liabilities front, the performance continues to be rock solid.

