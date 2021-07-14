Moneycontrol Pro Ideas For Profit: Here’s why Finolex Industries is in focus

Finolex Industries is one of the largest backward integrated manufacturer of PVC pipes in the country. The topline growth of the business has been quite muted over the past three-four years.

However, in FY21, the company managed to grow its topline by 16 percent year-on-year, primarily on the back of higher realisations across its key business verticals.

Also, the company witnessed very significant jump in cash flow operations and ended the year with cash of more than Rs 800 crore on its balance sheet.

The ongoing challenges on the demand front thrown up by the pandemic are expected to persist, but government policy support such as the push for Make in India, import duty hikes on PVC should augur well for Finolex’s profitability in the coming three-four years.

