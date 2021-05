DFM Foods is a reputed snack manufacturing company selling products under the CRAX brand. The company has evolved its product portfolio, traditionally it used to cater to the kids' segment.

However, over the last 2-3 years it has introduced new products corn and potato-based which target the adult audience.

The company has significantly increased its distribution presence in non-North regions over the last 7-8 years. The non-north regions contribute 30 percent of the company’s revenues.

With the takeover of the company by the reputed private equity firm Advent International a new professional management team has been put into place.

In the special segment ‘Moneycontrol Pro Ideas For Profit’, moneycontrol.com’s Bharat Gianani gets more details on the company’s performance.