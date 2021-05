Colgate continues to be the number one brand across oral care categories with toothpaste and toothbrush both seeing domination with nearly 88 percent penetration.

The company's March quarter revenues grew by 20 percent on the back of 16 percent volume growth. The company continues to benefit from a largely essential portfolio present across different price points and premiumisation driven by differentiated products which are focused on all three channels of distribution.

The Colgate Vedshakti franchise extended to new categories like mouth spray, oil pulling and expansion of natural toothbrush portfolio. Brand-wise Colgate Max Fresh and Colgate Strong Teeth witnessed double-digit growth.

In the special segment ‘Moneycontrol Pro Ideas For Profit’, Moneycontrol’s Nandish U Shah gets more details on the company’s performance.