Moneycontrol Pro Ideas For Profit: Here’s why CAMS is in focus

Computer Age Management Services (CAMS) is a proxy play for the asset management industry as the company is the largest registrar and transfer agent for mutual funds. The stock comes into focus as after a gap of eight months the mutual fund industry saw a net equity inflow of about Rs 7,000 crore in March. The monthly flows through SIPs also have hit their all-time high.

If this healthy trend continues in the coming months, CAMS will be a key beneficiary as it draws around 90 percent of its revenue from mutual funds.

In the special segment ‘Moneycontrol Pro Ideas For Profit’, moneycontrol.com’s Neha Dave gets details on how the company is expected to perform going forward.

Watch the video for more.