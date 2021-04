Moneycontrol Pro Ideas For Profit: Here’s why Cadila Healthcare is in focus

Cadila Healthcare is a pertinent script to track given a sharp spike in the second wave. In the first wave, it gained attention as being keen manufacturers of hydroxychloroquine. It has seen as a key supplier for COVID protocol drug Remdesivir which is in an acute shortage.

The company has already ramped up production from the earlier 5 lakh vials a month to about 10 lakh vials a month and plans to take it 20 vials a month.

It has shown promising results in Phase III trials and regulators’ approval is awaited.

In the special segment ‘Moneycontrol Pro Ideas For Profit’, moneycontrol.com’s Anubhav Sahu gets more details on the stock’s performance.