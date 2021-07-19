Moneycontrol Pro Ideas For Profit: Here’s why Amara Raja is in focus

One of the few companies that could sail through the turbulent times of the COVID-19 pandemic is Amara Raja Batteries.

The 28 percent correction from its recent high gives an entry opportunity to investors.

With the reduction in fresh COVID cases and ramp-up in the vaccine doses administered, demand is expected to come back sharply.

Two-wheelers and passenger cars are expected to see significant pent-up demand like last year. Further the preference for personal transport will continue to be a key growth driver.

Commercial vehicle segment has also started inching up. The union budget had promised a significant increase in investment to revive economy growth, which is expected to boost the demand for commercial vehicles.

In the special segment of ‘Moneycontrol Pro Ideas For Profit’, moneycontrol.com’s Nitin Agrawal gets more details on the company’s performance, going forward.

Watch the video for more.

