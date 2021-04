Moneycontrol Pro Ideas For Profit: Emmbi Industries' volumes aided by auto-recovery

Emmbi Industries' performance in the first nine months of FY21 has been rather subdued due to labour challenges as well as slower market offtake. However, things are shaping up well for the business as the order book on the export front has strengthened to around 8-9 weeks.

On the domestic front as well the recovering automobile volumes coupled with sustained momentum from FMCG and pharma verticals is giving a fillip to the overall revenue base.

On the retail front, the company is undertaking a number of initiatives to grow its revenue base.

