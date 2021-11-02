Moneycontrol Pro: Here’s why investors should accumulate Tata Consumer Products for long-term

Tata Consumer Products is progressing well on a strategic priorities to achieve double digit volume and revenue growth. TCPL is leveraging on premiumization trend, increasing the distribution reach and focusing more towards direct to consumer reach in order to increase market share.

The company has launched 14 new products in FY21 and targets to launch 50 new products in FY22. The company targets to achieve high single-digit volume growth in the domestic branded tea business and double-digit volume growth in the foods business in the medium term.

Out of the home business such as NourishCo and Tata Starbucks performed well, much better sequentially. Raw tea prices have corrected by 30 to 35 percent from their highs and are expected to stabilize in the coming quarters.

TCPL has taken a price hike accordingly and now expect gross margins to improve on a year-to-year basis in the second half of FY22.

The company will accrue synergistic benefits of Rs 100-150 crore on account of the integration of the food business in FY22 and FY23. The foods business is likely to be the next engine of growth.

Steady volume growth in the beverages and the foods business along with margin expansion would enable TCPL to report sales growth of 11 percent and profit after tax (PAT) growth of 23 percent for FY21 to 23.

Based on our projections TCPL is trading at a PE multiple of 55 times FY23 earnings. Investors with a long term view can accumulate at current levels and add on declines.

