Money Money Money: Here are key investment ideas for Samvat 2078

According to Nasser Salim, Managing Partner of Flexi Capital, financialisation of savings will be a key theme. He expects select private banks to be interesting plays over the next few quarters.

The festival season has ended and Samvat 2078 is upon us. In an interview to CNBC-TV18, Nasser Salim, Managing Partner of Flexi Capital, shared investment themes and products that investors must consider for the new Samvat.

He also remains positive on the financial services sector, especially the ones catering to the housing finance segment.

Speaking about mutual funds, he advised investors to look at actively managed funds. He said investors should look at ICICI Pru Flexicap fund and Nippon India BFSI fund.

According to Salim, the other themes that investors should look at are infrastructure, gold, real estate and floating rate bonds from the fixed income segment.

