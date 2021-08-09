Monday's top brokerage calls: Tata Power, Hindalco, SAIL and more

JPMorgan on SAIL: The brokerage has retained a 'neutral' rating on the stock with a raised target price of Rs 150. The company staged a strong Q1 show, but higher coking coal would impact its Q2 performance sharply, according to JPMorgan. JPMorgan on SAIL: The brokerage has retained a 'neutral' rating on the stock with a raised target price of Rs 150. The company staged a strong Q1 show, but higher coking coal would impact its Q2 performance sharply, according to JPMorgan.

JPMorgan on Tata Power: The brokerage has maintained an 'overweight' call on the stock with an increased target price of Rs 155. The company beat Q1 estimates, and its strategic objectives of ESG, growth and deleveraging remain in sight, according to JPMorgan. The management's key focus remains on scaling up renewables and adjacent businesses while keeping leverage contained, it said. JPMorgan on Tata Power: The brokerage has maintained an 'overweight' call on the stock with an increased target price of Rs 155. The company beat Q1 estimates, and its strategic objectives of ESG, growth and deleveraging remain in sight, according to JPMorgan. The management's key focus remains on scaling up renewables and adjacent businesses while keeping leverage contained, it said.

CLSA on Tata Power: The brokerage has maintained a 'buy' call on the stock with a raised target price of Rs 160. Reprising of debt and net long coal drove the company's solid Q1 performance, according to CLSA. CLSA on Tata Power: The brokerage has maintained a 'buy' call on the stock with a raised target price of Rs 160. Reprising of debt and net long coal drove the company's solid Q1 performance, according to CLSA.

JPMorgan on Hindalco: The brokerage has retained an 'overweight' call on the stock with a target price of Rs 540. The company is well positioned across both upstream and downstream operations with profitability at a decadal high, according to JPMorgan. JPMorgan on Hindalco: The brokerage has retained an 'overweight' call on the stock with a target price of Rs 540. The company is well positioned across both upstream and downstream operations with profitability at a decadal high, according to JPMorgan.