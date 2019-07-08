Market
MindTree falls 11% as top management resigns after L&T's takeover
Updated : July 08, 2019 12:40 PM IST
Shares of MindTree fell over 11 percent on Monday after the company's chairman, vice chairman and CEO resigned on Friday, days after L&T took control.
A BSE filing said that these officials will stay as board members till July 17, 2019.
The stock fell as much as 11.11 percent to Rs 968 per share on the BSE.
