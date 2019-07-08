MindTree falls 11% as top management resigns after L&T's takeover

Shares of MindTree fell over 11 percent on Monday after the company's chairman, vice chairman and CEO resigned on Friday, days after L&T took control.

The stock fell as much as 11.11 percent to Rs 968 per share on the BSE. At 10:45 AM, the stock was trading 10.8 percent lower at Rs 770.20 as compared to a 1.2 percent (484 points) fall in the BSE Sensex at 39,029.

The IT firm on Friday said its chief executive officer Rostow Ravanan, chairman Krishnakumar Natarajan and vice chairman Parthasarathy NS have quit the company, a BSE filing said.

The filing added that these officials will stay as board members till July 17, 2019, and as employees in line with their employment contracts to ensure a smooth transition.

Last week, Mindtree had announced that L&T had acquired control of the company and had been categorised as a promoter with 60.06 percent stake in the firm. L&T held 9.87 crore equity shares in Mindtree as on 2 July following its recently-concluded open offer.

The infrastructure giant had bought 20.32 percent shares in Mindtree from V G Siddhartha and his coffee enterprise for over Rs 3,000 crore in March. Later, it increased its holding with more share purchases from the open market before making an open offer for an additional 31 percent stake.

