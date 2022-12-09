Minda Corp inaugurates its 28th plant in India - a wiring harness plant in Pune

The Wiring Harness plant spans across 1.9 lakh square feet and is capable of generating 100 percent solar power.

Buy / Sell Minda Corp share TRADE

The flagship company of Spark Minda Group, Minda Corporation has commissioned its state-of-the-art wiring harness plant at Chakan near Pune, on Friday. With this greenfield project, the company’s total plants in India has reached 28, Minda Corp said in a stock exchange filing.

The new plant will have an advanced raw material storage system, highly automated and advanced machines and EOL testing equipment and a dedicated centre for industry benchmarking.

The leading automotive component manufacturer said that the unit will focus on zero-defect products and resetting benchmarking on multiple manufacturing parameters.

The Wiring Harness plant is spread across 1.9 lakh square feet and is capable of generating 100 percent solar power that will further enrich Spark Minda Group’s focus on sustainability and ESG parameters.

Besides the recently-added wiring harness plant, other such facilities of the company are located in Pune, Mysore, Kakkalur, Greater NOIDA, Pillaipakkam, Murbad, Haridwar and Pithampur in India. The company also has a facility in Vietnam.

Minda Industries has recently been expanding its presence in the electric vehicle (EV) space and expects double-digit growth from this segment in the next year.

For the September quarter, Minda Corp's consolidated net profit grew 48 percent while sales jumped nearly 57 percent compared to the same period last year.