Midcaps gain momentum: These 21 stocks rose more than 10% in last one month
Updated : October 17, 2019 01:25 PM IST
The 10 percent cut in corporate tax rate seems to have played a key role in the revival of sentiment among midcaps.
Apart from the expected tax benefits, the stocks outperformed also due to likely stable earnings performance.
Have you signed up for Primo, our daily newsletter?
It has all the stories and data on the market, business, economy and tech that you need to know.
THANK YOU! You made our day. See you every morning
YOUR EMAIL IS ON ITS WAY. Check your inbox for future updates.
To keep watching CNBC-TV18, India's No. 1 English Business News Channel, call your Cable or DTH Operator and subscribe now for just Rs. 4 per month. You can also subscribe to CNBC-TV18 Prime HD for Re 1/- per month.Find out more