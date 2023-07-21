Midcap, smallcap see strong rally — These stocks more than doubled in 3 months

It is essential for investors to exercise caution when considering midcap and smallcap stocks, as their recent surge may be driven more by liquidity and hype rather than solid fundamentals.

Midcap and smallcap stocks have witnessed a remarkable surge in the past three months . The midcap index has soared nearly 18 percent while the smallcap index has seen an impressive 20 percent gain. Within these indices, a handful of stocks have stood out with extraordinary growth, increasing by over 100 percent in the same period.

Notable examples include Patel Engineering, which has surged by a staggering 165 percent, followed by Inox Wind with an impressive 156 percent rise, and Mazagaon Dock recording a substantial 144 percent increase. Suzlon has also fared well, with a remarkable 124 percent climb. Jindal Saw, Genus Power, and Force Motors have each seen their share prices soar by 116 percent, 110 percent, and 109 percent, respectively. These substantial gains have captured the attention of investors.

Interestingly, a common theme emerges among these high-performing stocks — their institutional holdings are exceptionally low. Companies like Patel Engineering, Inox Wind and Mazagaon Dock have negligible institutional interest, with the latter having 85 percent government holding and no institutional investors.

Similarly, Suzlon has only 6 percent institutional holding and a modest 15 percent promoter holding. Jindal Saw, Genus Power, and Force Motors exhibit similar low institutional investments, with mutual funds and institutional investors accounting for a mere 15 percent and 5 percent in Genus Power's case, respectively.

Sanjeev Prasad of Kotak Instl Eq highlights a fascinating observation: the emergence and rapid adoption of investment themes disproportionately impact midcap stock prices. Instances like MFIs/SFBs, consumer durables and apparels, and specialty chemicals have shown outcomes not matching the hype they generated. Therefore, retail investors are advised not to be swayed solely by narratives in the midcap and smallcap segments.

A valuable lesson can be drawn from a seasoned investor in the south who recently exited their position in JBM Auto after an incredible 100x returns over the last decade. The key takeaway from their experience is to invest when earnings visibility is clear and to sell when the market starts to prioritise narratives over fundamentals and valuations.

Consequently, it is essential for investors to exercise caution when considering midcap and smallcap stocks, as their recent surge may be driven more by liquidity and hype rather than solid fundamentals.

While some stocks have shown remarkable growth, others might turn out to be risky investments for unsuspecting investors if they succumb to mere narratives without conducting thorough due diligence.