Midcap, smallcap indices have rebounded 70-104% since June 2020; Jefferies lists top picks in the space Updated : March 12, 2021 03:15 PM IST While Nifty 50 saw a 53 percent pullback since June 1, 2020, the Nifty Midcap Index sharply rebounded by over 70 percent. Nifty Smallcap index witnessed the sharpest pullback of over 104 percent since June 1, 2020. Going ahead, the brokerage advises a bottom-up stock picking approach in the mid and smallcap space. Published : March 12, 2021 03:10 PM IST