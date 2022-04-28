Correction in midcap IT provides a good entry point: Nilesh Shah

Analysts have always been able to bank on the IT space. However, this year, the IT space bore the brunt of the overall weakness in the market. This is in contrast to 2021, when IT outperformed the market for much of the year.

Nilesh Shah, MD and CEO of Envision Capital, believes the recent correction in midcap IT offers a good entry point. “The current shave-off that we have seen in stock prices of the IT sector presents a good opportunity for investors, who essentially didn’t have IT in good measure,” he said in an interview to CNBC-TV18.

"Some of the Tier II companies, which essentially are doing extreme cutting edge work, will see higher growth rates over the course of the next 2-3 years," he said.

This becomes especially relevant as one sector that has largely remained insulated from the impact of the COVID-19 impact is the IT space. If anything, it has only grown exponentially. IT companies gained monumentally as they spearheaded the much-needed scale up while riding the digital wave.

The current quarterly earnings season has a mixed bag for the IT sector, with IT behemoths TCS, Infosys and HCL Technologies largely exceeding Street expectations on the revenue front. However, the margins felt the squeeze owing to wage inflation and attrition.

However, this hasn’t deterred Shah the slightest from the IT space. He is of the view that the sector looks promising for the next 2-3 years.

“Maybe 2-3 quarters will still continue to be challenging for the IT pack,” he added.