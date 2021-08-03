Nifty back at 15,900: Will it hold or get sold again?

The cues for the Indian market look quite mixed this morning. While there is a clear momentum with the bulls after last two days, the global cues are looking slightly soft once again.

The Nifty is now back at the top end of the recent range. But the big question still remains: does the similar pattern of selling at 15,900 work again or will the bulls manage to take it out this time?

Foreign institutional investors (FIIs) continue to sell in cash markets and one stock which clearly has been dragging both Nifty and Bank Nifty is HDFC Bank.

It’s indeed rare to see Nifty close to an all-time high and HDFC Bank being 13 percent away from its own highs. On the other hand, it also shows the inherent strength of the market.

For those not obsessed with Nifty, it has been a dream market. The midcap index is up 35 percent this year which means even average portfolios would be up 30-40 percent.

While there are concerns on midcap valuations and a perceived froth in primary market, it hasn’t stopped traders and investors from flocking on to the hot stocks in broader markets and that does not look like changing.