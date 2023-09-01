CNBC TV18
Upcoming Events
CNBC TV18
LIVE TV

Home

Latest News
Featured

Live TV

Market Live
Minis
Podcasts

CNBC-TV18 Specials

Photos
CNBC-TV18 Binge
Storyboard

Sections

Terms and Conditions

homemarket NewsMicro and mini caps are more expensive now than ever, says this analyst

Micro and mini caps are more expensive now than ever, says this analyst

In an interaction with CNBC-TV18, Nilesh Shah of Kotak Mahindra AMC, said "As of today, as we speak, micro-cap and mini cap as a percentage of total market cap is higher than 2007 level. We all know what happened after 2007 highs. I think today, there is a herd mentality."

Profile image

By CNBCTV18.com Sept 1, 2023 5:23:48 PM IST (Published)

2 Min Read
Nilesh Shah of Kotak Mahindra AMC believes micro and mini caps are more expensive now compared to historical valuations, and their market capitalisation in percentage terms is higher than what it was in 2007.

Share Market Live


"People are buying micro caps, mini caps based on momentum, not based on fundamentals. There are always exceptions to the rule. So, some of the micro caps, and mini caps are probably reflecting their fundamental values. But when we look at them, as a percentage of market cap, as a percentage of large-cap valuation, and as a percentage of their own historical average valuation, clearly there is a red signal," Shah told CNBC-TV18.
He said no one knows when the momentum will end. "But everyone knows that if you buy without a margin of safety, then we will have to hold these stocks for a long period of time to make money.”
Shah added that people are buying micro caps and mini caps based on momentum.
Also Read: Here's how the Sensex has fared in years of deficient monsoon
The year 2023 so far well and truly belongs to the broader markets that have been in a league of their own. Even as benchmark indices have struggled from time to time, the Midcap and Smallcap indices have continued to rally unabated. In fact, both are even trading at record highs currently. For the year, the Nifty Midcap index is up nearly 25 percent.
This is the strongest eight-month performance for the Nifty Midcap index over the last six years, excluding the Covid-19 year of 2020.
On emerging markets, Shah said investors don’t have many options other than India. “Russia knocked itself out of investor radar by invading Ukraine. China is struggling with the property bubble and has also cracked down on entrepreneurship, especially in the technology sector. South Africa, Brazil, and Turkey, all have scored different kinds of self-goals. Put together these two things: fundamentals are good and others are scoring self-goals. Effectively there are not many options for an emerging market investor but to invest in India,” he said.
Catch market highlights of the September 1 session with CNBC-TV18.com's blog
Check out our in-depth Market Coverage, Business News & get real-time Stock Market Updates on CNBC-TV18. Also, Watch our channels CNBC-TV18, CNBC Awaaz and CNBC Bajar Live on-the-go!

Tags

Market

Recommended Articles

View All
SEBI's recent action to oversee finfluencers has garnered attention — experts share their insights

SEBI's recent action to oversee finfluencers has garnered attention — experts share their insights

Sept 1, 2023 IST1 Min Read

Multibagger BHEL shares rise 12%, can reach Rs 156 as new order inflows continue to impress

Multibagger BHEL shares rise 12%, can reach Rs 156 as new order inflows continue to impress

Sept 1, 2023 IST2 Min Read

Market at close | Nifty 50 posts a weekly gain for the first time after five weeks of losses, investors richer by Rs 5.5 lakh crore

Market at close | Nifty 50 posts a weekly gain for the first time after five weeks of losses, investors richer by Rs 5.5 lakh crore

Sept 1, 2023 IST2 Min Read

View All

Most Read

Share Market Live

View All
Top GainersTop Losers
CurrencyCommodities
CurrencyPriceChange%Change

Quiz

quiz-poster-image

Total undefined Questions
X