Technical stock picks | Metropolis, IOC, Godrej Properties, Can Fin Homes on the radar

Technical analysts Mitessh Thakkar of earningwaves.com and Sudarshan Sukhani share their top stock picks for the day.

From Mitessh Thakkar

Mitessh Thakkar's first buy call of the day is on Metropolis Health. He recommends this with a stop loss below Rs 1,404 for an upside target of Rs 1,485. Shares have remained flat in the last month.

He recommends a buy call on IOC with a stop loss of Rs 92.70 for an upside target Rs 97-98. The stock is down more than 3 percent over the last month.

Among the sell recommendations, Thakkar has one on Godrej Properties with a stop loss of Rs 1,550 for a downside target of Rs 1,470. Shares have declined more than 2 percent over the last month.

Can Fin Homes is another sell call from Mitessh Thakkar. His recommendation comes with target of Rs 700 and a stop loss of Rs 742. The stock has declined more than 5 percent in the last month.

From Sudarshan Sukhani

Sukhani finds a buying opportunity in ABB India. He advises traders to keep a stop loss of Rs 4,400. Shares have gained more than 3 percent over the last month.

Sukhani's only intraday short is on AU Small Finance Bank. For this he advises a stop loss of Rs 750. Shares are down more than 6 percent over the last month.

Ashok Leyland is another buy call from Sudarshan Sukhani. Stop loss is to be placed at Rs 181. The stock has gained more than 15 percent in the last month.

Lastly, Sukhani recommends a buy on Exide Industries. He advises a stop loss of Rs 250. Shares are up more than 5 percent over the last month.

Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts on CNBCTV18.com are their own and not that of the website or its management. CNBCTV18.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.