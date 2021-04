Metal stocks surged on Thursday as brokerages retained their positive outlook on the space going ahead. The rise is aided by rising steel prices, better production and improved earnings outlook for the March quarter.

The Nifty Metal index was up over 2 percent in trade today in comparison with a 0.7 percent rise in benchmark Nifty. The metal index has also outperformed Nifty in 2021 YTD as well as in the last 1 month.

In 2021 YTD, the Nifty Metal index has risen over 37 percent as compared to a 6 percent rise in Nifty while in the last 1 month it has advanced over 14 percent versus a half a percent decline in the benchmark.

Credit Suisse, in a recent report, noted that the Indian Steel pricing has risen $40 per tonne this week in the trader's market. It expects steel prices to remain elevated on-demand recovery, shortage and cost-push. The brokerage prefers Tata Steel and JSPL in the space.

Meanwhile, Citi raised the FY22 EBITDA estimate by 12-20 percent for steel companies like JSW Steel, JSPL and SAIL on the back of rising in HRC prices.

Post the brokerage reports, JSPL and JSW Steel rose around 6 percent each in intra-day deals while Tata Steel and SAIL added over 4 percent each.