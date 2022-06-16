Which multibagger stock comes to your mind when you think drilling and mining: Coal India, NMDC, ONGC or MOIL? This smallcap exploration service provider has multiplied investors' money by five times in 12 months.

A smallcap mining and drilling service provider's stock has multiplied investors' money five times in 12 months, almost 10-fold the average return of mining and exploration titans Coal India, ONGC and Oil India. A surge in prices of commodities — especially crude oil — has brightened the prospects of these businesses.

Stock/index Return (%) One month Three months One year South West Pinnacle 5.9 7.7 408.2 Coal India 12.7 9.9 21 ONGC -1.5 -7.5 20.8 Oil India 23 18.9 81.9 NMDC -16.2 -22.7 -37 Nifty50 -0.6 -5.8 -0.8 Nifty Smallcap 100 -2.1 -14.2 -11.4

Haryana-based South West Pinnacle Exploration is a provider of commercial services and supplies with a portfolio ranging from ground water mapping, mineral drilling, coal bed methane production and exploration, and workover rig-related tasks.

Analysts are upbeat on the South West Pinnacle stock for its strong order book and diversified service portfolio.

Jitendra Upadhyay, Senior Equity Research Analyst at Bonanza Portfolio, told CNBCTV18.com that the company has an order book larger than its market cap with return ratios as well as margins improving quarter after quarter. He believes multiple factors are behind the South West Pinnacle stock's manifold outperformance.

"It provides services to various industries such as coal, ferrous, non-ferrous and atomic minerals, and conventional and non-conventional oil & gas industries, and has a robust client base," he said.

South West Pinnacle counts Reliance Industries, Rio Tinto Exploration, Hindustan Zinc, Tata Iron & Steel (TISCO ), De-Beers India, ONGC Energy and Hindalco among its clients.