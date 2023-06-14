Metal stocks climb over 4% as China makes surprise rate cut to support recovery

The Nifty Metal index has outperformed benchmark Nifty50 in the last one year, with both rising 23 percent and 19 percent, respectively. Of the 15 constituents in the index, all were trading in the green except for Hindustan Zinc, which was down 0.56 percent.

Equity benchmark index Nifty advanced for the third consecutive day led by metal stocks, which have been shining in Wednesday's trade, following China's central bank's surprise move to cut its short-term policy interest rate in a bid to shore up sputtering growth in the world's second largest economy. Shares of metal companies such as Tata Steel, JSW Steel were among the top gainers in the Nifty pack.

The Nifty Metal index has outperformed benchmark Nifty50 in the last one year, with both rising 23 percent and 19 percent, respectively. The Nifty Metal index rose nearly 2 percent in trade today. Of the 15 constituents in the index, all were trading in the green except for Hindustan Zinc, which was down 0.56 percent.

Shares of Apl Apollo Tubes, which was leading the Nifty Metal index, gained more than 4 percent on the NSE today. The stock rose 13 percent in the last five trading sessions. JSW Steel, meanwhile, surged 3 percent to hit an intra-day high of Rs 779 level.

Shares of Jindal Stainless was up 1.84 percent, Tata Steel up 1.71 percent, Hindalco up 0.84 percent, Vedanta up 1.03 percent, SAIL up 0.48 percent and Jindal Steel was up 0.60 percent.

China rate cut

The People's Bank of China, on Tuesday, lowered the seven-day reverse repurchase rate by 10 basis points to 1.9 percent, the first reduction in the rate since August last year. That increases the likelihood the central bank will reduce its one-year loan rate on Thursday, with banks expected to lower their lending rates shortly after.

A repurchase agreement (repo) is a type of short-term borrowing rate.

Tuesday's move underlines heightened concern about a slowdown in growth: recent economic indicators showed inflation remained near zero in May, manufacturing activity contracted and an early rebound in the property market has fizzled. Speculation is growing that the PBOC may cut interest rates even further this year, while Beijing is considering a broad package of stimulus measures.

"Policymakers are finally acknowledging the economic weakness," Michelle Lam, Greater China economist at Societe Generale SA was quoted as saying by Bloomberg. "There should be more interest rate and reserve requirement ratio cuts in the second half of 2023."

Analysts on metal stocks

Meanwhile, analysts at ICICI Securities in a recent research report said: "While we maintain our positive outlook on the Indian ferrous space led by higher spot spreads, rise in Chinese export prices (if sustained) could come as a shot in the arm. Maintain buy on JSPL (target price: Rs 750) and Shyam Metalics (target price: Rs 570), add on Tata Steel (target price: Rs 125) and SAIL (target price: Rs 92)."

Here are the metal stocks to buy, sell, add as recommended by the brokerage —

Jindal Steel (BUY)

Jindal Stainless (BUY)

SMEL (BUY)

APL Apollo (BUY)

NMDC (ADD)

Tata Steel (ADD)

SAIL (ADD)

JSW Steel (HOLD)