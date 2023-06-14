Metal stocks climb over 4% as China makes surprise rate cut to support recovery

By Meghna Sen

Equity benchmark index Nifty advanced for the third consecutive day led by metal stocks, which have been shining in Wednesday's trade, following China's central bank's surprise move to cut its short-term policy interest rate in a bid to shore up sputtering growth in the world's second largest economy. Shares of metal companies such as Tata Steel, JSW Steel were among the top gainers in the Nifty pack.

The Nifty Metal index has outperformed benchmark Nifty50 in the last one year, with both rising 23 percent and 19 percent, respectively. The Nifty Metal index rose nearly 2 percent in trade today. Of the 15 constituents in the index, all were trading in the green except for Hindustan Zinc, which was down 0.56 percent.