CNBC TV18
CNBC TV18
LIVE TV

Home

Latest News
Featured

Live TV

Market Live
Minis
Podcasts

CNBC-TV18 Specials

Photos
CNBC-TV18 Binge
Storyboard

Sections

Terms and Conditions

homemarket NewsMetal stocks climb over 4% as China makes surprise rate cut to support recovery

Metal stocks climb over 4% as China makes surprise rate cut to support recovery

Metal stocks climb over 4% as China makes surprise rate cut to support recovery
Read Time3 Min(s) Read
Show More
Show More
Profile image

By Meghna Sen  Jun 14, 2023 1:44:56 PM IST (Published)

The Nifty Metal index has outperformed benchmark Nifty50 in the last one year, with both rising 23 percent and 19 percent, respectively. Of the 15 constituents in the index, all were trading in the green except for Hindustan Zinc, which was down 0.56 percent.

Equity benchmark index Nifty advanced for the third consecutive day led by metal stocks, which have been shining in Wednesday's trade, following China's central bank's surprise move to cut its short-term policy interest rate in a bid to shore up sputtering growth in the world's second largest economy. Shares of metal companies such as Tata Steel, JSW Steel were among the top gainers in the Nifty pack.

Live Tv

Loading...

The Nifty Metal index has outperformed benchmark Nifty50 in the last one year, with both rising 23 percent and 19 percent, respectively. The Nifty Metal index rose nearly 2 percent in trade today. Of the 15 constituents in the index, all were trading in the green except for Hindustan Zinc, which was down 0.56 percent.
View All

Most Read

Market Movers

View All
Top GainersTop Losers
CurrencyCommodities
CurrencyPriceChange%Change
X