Metal shares shine on strong macro data, Nifty Metal hits all-time high

Metals shares such as Nalco, SAIL, Tata Steel and NMDC rallied up to seven percent on Monday, propelling the sectoral index, Nifty Metal, to hit an all-time high in morning deals.

Share Market Live NSE

Out of the 15 Nifty Metal stocks nine traded at 52-week high levels on Monday amid analysts favouring metal stocks with a recovery in economic growth.

Among major gainers, National Aluminium Company Ltd rose by more than seven percent to hit a 52-week high of Rs 106.35 on NSE as 1.96 crore shares changed hands on the bourse.

NMDC rallied nearly 7 percent to touch a 52-week high of Rs 134 with 2.46 crore shares changing hands.

Steel PSU SAIL spurted over 5.6 percent to hit its 52-week high of Rs 102.55. Ratnamani Metals & Tubes Ltd also gained nearly 7 percent to hit a record high of Rs 2,775 per share in morning deals.

The country’s major private steel maker Tata Steel touched a 52-week high of Rs 132.90 per share, rising by more than 4 percent. Jindal Stainless Steel spurted around 2 percent to hit 52-week high of Rs 478.30, Apl Apollo Tubes Ltd gained more than 2 percent to touch a record Rs 1,774.70 apiece and Hindustan Copper rose more than 4 percent to hit a record high of Rs 174.75 on NSE.

Of the total 15 Nifty Metal stocks, only Welspun was trading down by 0.38 percent after touching a high of Rs 343.95 per share.

With a strong rally in metal stocks, the Nifty Metal index hit a record high of 7,042.55 in morning deals. In the past week, the index posted gains on four of five sessions, rising by around seven percent on a weekly basis.

A recovery in economic growth, backed by growth in infrastructure and auto industries, has also boosted the demand for metal shares.

According to official data released last month, the economic growth was 7.8 percent in the April-June quarter, which was the highest in past quarters.

Also easing concerns over commodity prices have also boosted demand for metal shares.