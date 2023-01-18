Metal sector outlook improves on faster reopening in China and stimulus: Analyst

CLSA says demand for Indian metals is resilient but dependence on exports continues.

All metal stocks in the S&P BSE Metal traded in the green on Wednesday, with Tata Steel and Jindal Steel getting an upgrade in rating from global brokerage CLSA though its top pick remains Hindalco.

The brokerage says demand for Indian metals is resilient, but dependence on exports continues.

"A faster reopening in China and stimulus has provided a new lease of life for the sector, although on-ground demand improvement is still elusive. Post CNY (Chinese yuan) demand would be key for fu"the rerating,” CLSA said in its note. It also said that the US recession now looks imminent but could be shallower than earlier expectations.

CLSA Property team believes that economic activities, including property sales, might normalise soon after Chinese New Year holidays and that government support augurs well for recovery. However, actual new sales uptick is still elusive.

According to the brokerage, while domestic demand is resilient, large steel capacity addition could keep dependence on"exports high. “We expect steel prices to rise in the near term (in line with or at a discount to import parity) before softening in the following quarters,” it said.

The brokerage explained that China's reopening was faster than expected after Beijing changed zero-Covid policy to zero-control. This fuelled expectations of a faster demand recovery for metals, although on ground demand still remains lack-lustre.

CLSA added that though it is turning incrementally positive on ferrous, it continues to prefer Hindalco over steel names. It says the resilient aluminium price and lower global cost should support domestic earnings. In the near term, rebound of Novelis’ profitability would be key to watch, while expansion projects are crucial in the medium term.

For steel, while it believes the second quarter of FY23 has seen through profitability, steady state profitability is likely to be higher than historical median (in INR terms).

The brokerage expects domestic steel prices to trade in line with or at a discount to import parity. It said prices shall rise further in the near term before softening in the second half of calendar year 2023.

“Overall, we expect prices to decline 5 percent YoY (FY24 average), but slightly higher than spot. However, we expect spreads to be above spot levels and in line with past 10-yr average in US$ terms (much higher in INR terms),” the brokerage said in its note.

Commenting on aluminium, it said while cost pressures have partly allayed, production cuts globally and risks of weather related disruption in China could keep prices elevated.