Memes explode on Twitter as Zomato shares nosedive to fresh 52-week low

Zomato shares continued their fall, plunging 14 percent on Wednesday, as the lock-in period for pre-IPO investors ended a few days ago. Immense selling pressure led to the shares touching a new 52-week low of Rs 40.60.

While the shares sharply rebounded by 4.20 percent over the previous day’s close (at the time of writing), the stock is still at a discount of 65.56 percent compared to its closing price on the day of market debut.

As nearly two-third of the price eroded, investors, traders and analysts took to social media platforms to share memes.

“This is how Zomato giving discount to their investors too,” said one Twitter user who shared the technical charts.

While one user compared Zomato’s stock price to their delivery charges, another compared it with tomato.

Here are some of the other reactions that are doing the rounds on social media platforms.

With the share price declining, Zomato has lost over Rs 1 trillion in market cap.